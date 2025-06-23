Rishabh Pant joins Andy Flower, overtakes Alec Stewart after twin tons at Headingley

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant etched his name into cricketing history at Headingley, becoming only the second wicketkeeper in Test history — after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower— to score centuries in both innings of a match.

Pant’s composed 134 in the first innings and a blistering 118 on Day 4 not only anchored India’s charge but also rewrote the record books in emphatic style.

ADVERTISEMENT

His match aggregate of 252 is now the highest by a designated wicketkeeper in a Test match on English soil, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 204 (40 & 164) against South Africa at Old Trafford in 1998.

The 27-year-old had surpassed M.S. Dhoni’s record for most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper with his century in the first innings.

His second-innings century came off 130 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Pant was in sublime form throughout the Test, hammering eight sixes across both innings — six in the first and two in the second — to become the visiting batter with the most sixes in a Test match in England.

His form has also earned him a place in an exclusive club of visiting batters to score five consecutive 50-plus scores in England. This list includes the likes of Don Bradman, Hansie Cronje, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, and Daryl Mitchell.

Australia’s Steven Smith leads the tally with seven successive 50-plus scores in England.

Pant's commanding knock in the second innings came at a crucial juncture, steadying India’s innings after the early departure of Shubman Gill. K.L. Rahul, who also scored a century, supported Pant, ensuring India continued to pile pressure on the hosts.

In addition to his batting milestones, Pant also reached a significant wicketkeeping landmark, becoming only the third Indian wicketkeeper to complete 150 catches in Test matches.