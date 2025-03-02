India top Group A as Varun Chakaravarthy’s five-for sinks New Zealand in Dubai

India sealed their place at the top of Group A in the ICC Champions Trophy after a strong bowling display, led by Varun Chakaravarthy’s maiden five-wicket haul, helped them defend 249 against New Zealand in Dubai. The victory set up a semifinal clash with Australia.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a poor start, losing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli inside the powerplay. Matt Henry removed Gill for 2, Kyle Jamieson dismissed Rohit, and Glenn Phillips ran out Kohli for 11.

Shreyas Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42) steadied the innings with a 98-run stand, but their slow scoring rate kept India from accelerating. Hardik Pandya contributed a run-a-ball 45, while KL Rahul (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) fell cheaply.

Henry starred with the ball for New Zealand, taking five wickets as India posted 249/9.

New Zealand began their chase cautiously, reaching 44/1 in 10 overs. Hardik Pandya struck first, removing Rachin Ravindra for 6, while Varun Chakaravarthy bowled Will Young for 22. Kane Williamson (81) held firm, but wickets tumbled at the other end.

Kuldeep Yadav trapped Daryl Mitchell LBW for 17, while Jadeja sent back Tom Latham for 14. Chakaravarthy then ripped through the middle order, dismissing Phillips (12), Michael Bracewell (2), and later claiming his maiden five-for with the wickets of Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson.

Axar Patel wrapped things up by stumping Williamson, sealing India’s win.

With this victory, India finished as Group A toppers and will face Australia in the semifinals, while New Zealand were knocked out.