India-Pakistan conflict impact: Tournaments to go for a toss, impact to be felt

The ripples of India-Pakistan cross-border tension are sure to be felt across cricket’s landscape with the Asia Cup in September, which was to be held in Dubai (neutral venue with the BCCI as designated hosts), looking to be the first casualty.

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by India from the last week of September, also remains uncertain. Pakistan have already qualified for the tournament.

As per an agreement between the two Boards for ICC events, Pakistan’s matches will be played at a neutral venue. But will India be ready to face Pakistan on the cricket field?

There have been several suggestions to boycott them with the latest diatribe

coming from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“My personal answer to this is absolutely no,” Gambhir, speaking at the ABP Network India@2047 Summit, said when asked whether India should continue playing Pakistan in multi-team tournaments. “Till all this (terrorism) doesn’t stop, there should not be anything between India and Pakistan.

“Ultimately, this is government’s decision whether we play them or not. I have said this before also, no cricket match or Bollywood or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens.”

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is now headed by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi which could make the BCCI more jittery.

The BCCI brass remains tight-lipped, but it is highly unlikely that the IPL could resume this month and they will have to search for a window in September. However, it could lead to a clash of dates with the Caribbean Premier League and an amicable solution will have to be worked out.

India’s six-match limited-overs series against Bangladesh is in August and The Hundred will also take place in England during the same period, and so it will rule out players of both countries.

The Indian Test team will be touring England from June to the first week of August for a five-match series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has proposed that the remaining matches of IPL 2025 be played in the United Kingdom, in the light of the abrupt suspension.

“I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and

the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought?,” Vaughan wrote on X.

But the franchises may not agree to hosting the tournament overseas for the remaining 16 matches. The only option left for the BCCI in such a scenario would be to speak to the West Indies board and request them to tweak their dates for a suitable window.