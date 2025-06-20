India, England players pay tribute to Air India crash victims before first Test begins

India and England players along with on-field umpires observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad ahead of the first Test here on Friday.

In the gruesome accident of the Air India flight to London, 241 passengers and crew on board were killed on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our side... we are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again," vice-captain Rishabh Pant had told media here on Wednesday.

On the cricketing front, top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan became the latest Test entrant for India, and he will bat at No. 3.

India under new captain Shubman Gill are searching for their first Test series win on England shores since 2007.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.