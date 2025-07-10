India defer call to play 2 or 1 spinner: Battle ready against England with potent seam attack

Following what transpired in the Leeds Test, few would have predicted a 1-1 scoreline going into the third Test of the series at Lord’s, beginning on Thursday.

England had shot themselves in the foot by preparing extremely flat, benign decks earlier in the series, which to a fair extent, gave India the room to bounce back — especially against the hosts’ below-average bowling attack — and win the previous Test at Edgbaston emphatically to restore parity.

The Lord’s pitch is expected to be a challenging one and livelier compared to the belters in Leeds and Birmingham. But if it happens to be more on the greener side, even after the necessary amount of mowing before the start of the Test, India are much better placed than Ben Stokes and Co. That, even after the inclusion of pacer Jofra Archer in England’s XI for the game.

On paper, Archer’s comeback to Test cricket after over four years certainly enhances England’s bowling attack, which has had a very hard time so far in this series. But in his first Test appearance after such a long time, how much of an impact can Archer have against this confident Indian batting unit?

Precisely, talking about the current Indian batting group, almost all of them are in

good shape in terms of their form. Not just captain Shubman Gill.

Assuming the Lord’s wicket will have greater purchase for the quicks, the rhythm, tempo and flow with which Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, vice-captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are batting at present definitely augurs well for India.

Besides, with Jasprit Bumrah set to return to the XI (in place of Prasidh Krishna), Akash Deep in a stronger mindset following his match-winning 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston, and Mohammed Siraj back among the wickets, India have an edge over England bowling-wise as well. The pressure may just double on England if India play a fourth specialist quick (replacing Washington Sundar), gauging the extra pace and carry.

England's Harry Brook during a practice session ahead of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London.

India’s XI, though, will be finalised only before the toss on Thursday. Vice-captain Pant, too, did not confirm whether India would continue with the two-spinner strategy.

“We will get to know by tomorrow (Thursday) whether it will be 3-1 or 3-2 (three pacers, one spinner or three pacers, two spinners). When you see the wicket two days (before the game), the colour sometimes changes and the moisture also becomes less,” Pant said on Wednesday, the eve of the third Test.