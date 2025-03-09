MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 March 2025

India defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift Champions Trophy after 12 years

A collective masterclass sees India end their 12-year wait for Champions Trophy glory with a clinical win over New Zealand

Our Web Desk Published 09.03.25, 09:48 PM

India ended their 12-year wait for Champions Trophy glory with a composed run chase, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The victory secured India’s record third title in the tournament’s history.

Also Read

Chasing 252, India reached the target in 49 overs, guided by skipper Rohit Sharma’s fluent 76 and a steady 48 from Shreyas Iyer. Their efforts laid the foundation for India’s triumph, ensuring the Blackcaps’ total of 251 for 7 remained within reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, India’s spinners set the tone with a disciplined performance, restricting New Zealand after captain Mitchell Santner elected to bat first.

Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 45) struck at crucial moments, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami chipped in with a wicket each.

Daryl Mitchell’s gritty 63 and Michael Bracewell’s fighting 53 helped New Zealand post a competitive total, but it ultimately fell short against India’s well-rounded effort.

With this win, India reaffirmed their dominance on the big stage, adding another Champions Trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 2002 (shared) and 2013.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India defeat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift Champions Trophy after 12 years

A collective masterclass sees India end their 12-year wait for Champions Trophy glory with a clinical win over New Zealand
Aaditya Thackeray
Quote left Quote right

Govt transferring vast land in Mumbai to Adani under the guise of redevelopment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT