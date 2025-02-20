India cruise past Bangladesh by six wickets to start Champions Trophy in style

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their Champions Trophy opener, successfully chasing a target of 229 runs.

Shubman Gill led the innings with a composed century off 125 balls, stabilising the chase after early setbacks.

KL Rahul provided support, ensuring India reached the target with 21 balls to spare.

India lost key wickets early, with Virat Kohli (22 off 38 balls), Rohit Sharma (41 off 36 balls), Shreyas Iyer (15), and Axar Patel (8) departing cheaply. However, Gill and Rahul put together a steady partnership to see the team through.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 228 runs, recovering from 35/5 after Towhid Hridoy’s maiden century. Battling cramps, Hridoy partnered with Jaker Ali for a 154-run stand, the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Champions Trophy history.

Jaker scored 68 before falling, but the duo’s efforts helped Bangladesh reach a competitive total.

Mohammed Shami led India's bowling attack with a five-wicket haul, while Harshit Rana and Axar Patel contributed with crucial wickets.

Axar came close to a hat-trick but was denied when Rohit Sharma dropped Hridoy in the slips.

Bangladesh had a poor start after opting to bat, losing their first two wickets inside two overs.