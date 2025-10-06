India coach Khalid Jamil enjoys grind with national team

India coach Khalid Jamil is looking forward to two matches against Singapore (October 9 away and October 14 home) in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

"These two matches are important in our quest to qualify for the main round. It will be tough, but if we stay focused we will be able to pull it off," Khalid told The Telegraph on Sunday, during an interview facilitated by the All India Football Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

India are last in the four-team Group C with one point.

Khalid's first assignment was the Cafa Nations Cup in Tajikistan in August-September where India finished third behind champions Uzbekistan and Iran.

Nobody gave a chance to India but the team, missing a number of regulars like Sunil Chhetri, impressed everyone by beating higher-ranked teams like Tajikistan (in the group stage) and Oman (in the third-place playoff match).

"That gave confidence, but it's a thing of the past. We have to look forward and the two upcoming matches and the one against Bangladesh (away) in November are important."

Chhetri is back in the mix — he joined the team on September 29 after his club did not release all the players for the camp that started on September 20 — and Khalid was effusive in his praise of the 41-year-old frontliner.

"His dedication, discipline and hunger for more are exemplary. There is not even an iota of lethargy in his system. We had five-six training sessions since he joined, and he looked the part," Khalid said.

The Cafa Nations Cup campaign has given Khalid more options.

For example, Muhammad Uvais of Punjab FC may not have made his international debut if Mohun Bagan Super Giant had released players.

"Yes, that's how it should be. You have to grab your opportunity when it comes knocking on your door. This time too, some clubs delayed releasing players for the national camp. I did not wait for them and proceeded with the players I had at my disposal. National team comes first, always," the former Jamshepur FC coach said.

Khalid had called a glut of Bagan players for the Cafa Nations Cup, but, for the Singapore game there are just three in Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri and Sahal Abdul Samad. "I called these three because I thought they could prove vital in the scheme of things."

Sahal does not find a regular place in Bagan coach Jose Molina's first eleven, but that does not bother Khalid. "Sahal's fitness has improved as compared to last year."

One of the first things Khalid did after taking over from Manolo Marquez was to bring back Gurpreet Singh Sandhu under the bar.

Gurpreet was brilliant in the Cafa Nations Cup. "His vast experience keeps the team safe. He's the best goalkeeper in the country by a mile."

Khalid, 48, has been into club coaching for the last 16 years. He is working with the national team for the first time, and he is enjoying the challenges.

"I do not get much time to prepare the team. The calendar is such that players are busy with the clubs most of the time. There is a gap between the set of matches, which could be tricky. But I am okay with the challenges," he signed off.