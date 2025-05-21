If I was MS Dhoni, I would say it's enough, says Sanjay Bangar

Age is not on the side of 43-year-old MS Dhoni.

And former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar believes it’s not getting any easier for the CSK legend. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Bangar said, “At 43, it’s very tough to play in that competitive environment. Leave aside this competitive environment, but even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stepping into Dhoni’s shoes for a brief while, Bangar said he would’ve said it’s enough at the age of 43. “It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say it's enough. I have played whatever I wanted to play; I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well – if that was the motivation – but you know, you move on,” he said.

Bangar then urged Dhoni to call it a day and not worry about the transition in the CSK dugout. “By you being there, if you're thinking that the transition will happen fast, there is never an ideal time. So you might as well have peace with the fact that even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own. It may take a year longer, but I am not going to be there for the entire cycle.”

With CSK having just one more match to go before their IPL season comes to a close, they would want to put their worst season behind them quickly and start afresh next year.