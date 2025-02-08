Rana marks run-up, Varun lurks behind, tough phase before champions Trophy

Will Harshit Rana replace Jasprit Bumrah in case the premier fast bowler is not passed fit for the Champions Trophy?

Rana’s three wickets on ODI debut has opened a debate on whether he will be best suited for the 50-over format. He is sure to face tough competition from Mohammed Siraj who was initially overlooked for the ICC tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 with India to play all their matches in Dubai.

The wickets in Dubai are not ideally suited for pacers with not enough lateral movement. Previous experience suggests that spinners could exploit the conditions more than the pacers.

“I have bowled well in death before. I am ready for it. This format is difficult. You get 10 overs and you have to play different roles in different phases,” said Rana, who finished with 3/53 in seven overs in the first ODI in Nagpur on Thursday.

Rana did bowl with a lot of firepower in Australia but his limitations with the red ball lay exposed. His success with the white ball in the IPL will help him if he does get to play in Dubai.

Phil Salt, his KKR teammate last season tore into him at the outset on Thursday, smashing three sixes and two fours in a 26-run assault in the third over. But Rana struck back a few overs later, dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook within a space of three balls, marking a remarkable turnaround.

“There are always ups and do­wns, I only wanted to focus on my length, bowl where I have to, and I got the reward for that later. I didn’t do anything different in my second spell, just focused on hitting the right areas,” he said.

Rana is ready for any eventuality. “I know I can play anytime, so mentally, I always keep myself prepared,” he said.

It’s still not clear if Varun Chakravarthy will get a look-in but the team management is weighing different options before the February 12 deadline to submit the final squads.

The dew factor could play a role in team selection at this time of the year and every possibility is being taken into consideration.