Gun salute or terror tribute? Pakistan batters' ‘AK-47’, ‘jets downed’ acts spark controversy

What was meant to be another instalment of the India–Pakistan cricket rivalry has spilled into political controversy, after Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan’s celebratory gestures during Sunday’s Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai.

Videos of the pair’s antics went viral, igniting outrage on social media and prompting sharp reactions.

During the first innings, Sahibzada Farhan raised eyebrows after mimicking an AK-47 with his bat when he scored a half-century.

The 29-year-old opener, who scored 58 off 45 balls before being dismissed by Shivam Dube, later shrugged off criticism in his news conference.

“I don’t care what people think. It just came to my mind at that moment. You should play aggressive cricket everywhere, not just against India,” he said.

Farhan’s ‘gunfire’ celebration struck a raw nerve in India, with many interpreting it as a reference to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 were killed.

“He proved on the field how Pakistani terrorists slaughtered innocents in Pahalgam,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted on X, calling it “a spit in the face” of India’s cricket board and government.

Samajwadi Party’s Sharad Saran added that Farhan had “mocked India in the name of killings” and questioned why the BCCI allowed India to play Pakistan at all.

His comments came in response to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, who accused the Opposition of hypocrisy — first demanding a boycott of Pakistan, then cheering during the same match.

Farhan’s gesture was not the only flashpoint. In the second innings, fast bowler Haris Rauf turned to Indian spectators and held up a ‘0-6’ sign — interpreted by many as a taunt linked to Islamabad’s unsubstantiated claim of downing Indian jets during the May conflict that followed India’s Operation Sindoor strikes.

The incident came after Rauf was jeered with chants of “Virat Kohli” and got into a heated exchange with India opener Abhishek Sharma.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called Rauf’s celebration, “an insult to the nation” and asked why India did not walk out in protest.

“By playing 2-2 matches with Pakistan, the government has told the world that everything is normal with them,” he said.

The controversy has reignited the wider debate over whether India should continue to play Pakistan in multilateral tournaments.

India’s Asia Cup campaign rolled on smoothly as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma put on a 105-run opening stand as the defending champions chased down Pakistan’s 172-run target with seven balls to spare, sealing a six-wicket win.