Gujarat Titans ends Mumbai Indians' 6-match winning streak in last-ball thriller

Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Tuesday. The hosts thus suffered their first loss after six matches.

The Titans’ DLS target was revised to 147 and they knocked off the required 15 runs in the 19th over following a rain break. Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls as victory was achieved off the last delivery.

The Titans had everything in their control before the first rain interruption. They were steadily progressing towards the target of 156 while keeping the DLS equation in mind.

They were 107/2 after 14 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford in control when rain took the players off the ground. When they returned, Bumrah delivered the knockout blow by removing Gill.

One-man show

Bumrah yet again showed why he is considered the best across formats. His first two overs produced just six runs and he then came back to remove Gill after the rain break.

The ball pitched outside the off stump and nipped back sharply to knock off Gill’s stumps. The Titans captain was set for a big score having done the hard workbut as he hurried into his stroke, the ball clipped the front fad before ricocheting into the stumps.

The dismissal gave Mumbai a huge boost and Bumrah returned to dismiss Shahrukh Khan in his next over. The ball was back of a length and slanted into his stumps to leave Shahrukh clueless.

Ashwani Kumar and Trent Boult also benefited from Bumrah’s exploits at the other end.

Batting collapse

Mumbai earlier huffed and puffed their way to 155/8 following a failure by their openers and a middle-order collapse at the Wankhede.

It was mainly due to a 71-run third-wicket partnership off 43 balls between Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks that they managed to put on a decent score.

The five-time champions lost six wickets in the last 9.3 overs for just 58 runs.

Rashid effort

Coming into this match, there had been a lot of talk about Rashid Khan’s bowling. On Tuesday, he bounced back with a four-over spell of 1/21, providing a glimpse intohis best.

Not just Rashid, the Titans bowlers were at their lethal best. Prasidh Krishna stuck to his hard lengths and Sai Kishore kept the good work going.