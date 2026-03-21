Trumpet call: Gujarat Titans aim for IPL 2026 glory with Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans began their IPL journey with a bang, winning the title in their debut season in 2022. Hardik Pandya’s leadership spelt magic as they made the final the following season too, finishing runners-up. Under Shubman Gill, the Titans fumbled in 2024 (8th) but did better last year (playoffs). With renewed hope and optimism, Gill & his colleagues will try to go the distance this time.

Strengths

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A formidable top-order in Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan remains Titans’ biggest positive in the batting order. The trio provide much stability and promise though Buttler’s form remains a concern. They scored bulk of the runs last season with Sai’s superb form (759 runs in 15 matches) earning him a India callup. Gill (650) and Buttler (538) also scored well, and if they can maintain the momentum, Titans can hope for another good season.

They also have all-rounders in Glenn Phillips and Jason Holder, who can come in handy in the middle overs. Phillips’ electrifying presence on the field, especially with his ability to pull off stunning catches in the cover-point area, adds a touch of superiority to the team. Rahul Tewatia’s role as a finisher lower down the order will also be crucial. Led by Rashid Khan, the Titans’ spin attack can stifle opponents. Washington Sundar can prove to be a handful along with the pace attack which will be led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj showed that he can be incisively potent in the shortest format too during his sole opportunity in the recent T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada will also be available, but how effective he will be on the docile wickets of Ahmedabad remains to be seen. The fast bowler hasn’t been consistent in the shortest format. If Rabada along with Siraj can provide the breakthroughs in the Powerplay overs, Titans will have a good chance of making the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Weaknesses

The batting is heavily dependent on the top-three and will face a huge test on days any of them fail to click. Buttler’s form is a major worry. The former England captain was desperately out of form in the World Cup, making 87 runs in eight innings, and has scored a single half-century in his past four ICC events.

Having spent a week “up the mountains” with his family in France to switch off from cricket after returning from the World Cup, could help him refocus on his batting. How he fares could decide the Titans’ fortunes.

While having hard-hitters like Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, Titans often lack a consistent, reliable finisher to turn games around from difficult positions and this could again haunt them. It has often been left to Rashid in the lower-order to tide the team out in close matches.

X-factor

Having lost his place in the India squad because of his inability to force the pace in the first six overs, Gill will be keen to prove his mettle in the IPL. Gill continues to mature as a leader and his captaincy will be put to the test this time.

It’s not that Gill is alien to the format. He won the Orange Cap in 2023 and has four centuries in the last three seasons. It is only a matter of finding his rhythm and momentum.

Once he manages to convert starts to large scores, it will be a matter of natural progression for a technically proficient opener like Gill, who has already mastered the five-day and 50- over formats. Runs in IPL 2026 will not only help Titans but could also put himself in the reckoning for regaining a berth in the T20I squad.

The Titans will hope things fall into place with Siraj and Rashid’s bowling too. The Afghanistan spinner has lost much of his magic touch as his recent performance shows and this edition could help him rediscover his economy having endured a difficult season last year.

THE SQUAD

Prominent names: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Other names: Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Mohammed Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra