Gill passes first big Test as captain with poise, grit and four centuries in England

Shubman Gill has passed the test. Some would say with flying colours, some would debate. But there’s no denying that India’s new Test captain has definitely left a positive impression about his leadership and batsmanship in the five-match Test series in England.

Some of the England batsmen played shots that were inexplicably atrocious right through the five-Test series. The pitches, barring that of the just-concluded Oval Test, were pretty much un-English, slow and flat. A fair analysis would take all these aspects into account, while evaluating Gill’s performance in his first series as the Team India captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having said so, for a young cricketer to be straightaway tasked with the responsibility of leading a side comprising quite a few inexperienced players on a gruelling tour, the term “commendable” deserves a place in the remarks section on Gill’s report card.

Not to say that the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would have made matters easier for Team India, as the duo weren’t performing in any case in Tests of late. But their experience would have been a factor.

A few felt that Gill was trying the Rohit and Kohli mode of operation, especially in terms of his field placements and bowling changes, and wasn’t too imaginative either. But overall, the 25-year-old certainly did well to keep egging his teammates on when India were in strong positions in the series and also when the game appeared evenly poised.

It wasn’t easy to get the best out of the other quicks, especially in the two games lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah didn’t feature. But Gill’s motivating words benefited even a struggling Prasidh Krishna to bowl in the right channels and take crucial wickets to contribute to India’s victory at The Oval.

Importantly, in some crucial phases, Gill ensured he brought on the right bowlers from the right ends, especially in Birmingham and The Oval.

With the bat, he scored four centuries. It’s fair to say Gill has tightened his defence and is more judicious now with his selection of shots.

“Once you are sorted mentally, you will be in a good space. But you’re sorted mentally only when you’re feeling technically correct. So, I think they’re both correlated,” a relieved Gill said later.