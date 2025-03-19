Fitness & clarity help Mahendra Singh Dhoni excel

Ever wondered how Mahendra Singh Dhoni keeps himself going at 43 and competes with the best in the business in the IPL?

Dhoni’s former teammate Harbhajan Singh has provided a sneak peek into how Dhoni manages his fitness and keeps hitting those sixes every season. The former Chennai Super Kings captain joined their conditioning camp earlier this month ahead of the 2025 seasonafter undergoing a rigorous training regime at his hometown Ranchi.

Even Virat Kohli admitted during the recently-concluded Champions Trophy that it takes a lot out of him at 36 and he needs a lot more time for his body to recover.

Dhoni though has been following a strict regime which keeps him in good shape.

“I just met him (Dhoni) recently at one of our friend’s daughter’s weddings. He looked very fit, solid... I asked him, ‘what you are doing at this age, isn’t it tough?’ He said, ‘yes, it’s difficult, but this is the only thing I like doing. I find joy in it. I want to do it, go out and play.’ As long as the hunger is there, you will be able to do it.

“It’s hard without playing any cricket (throughout the year). He is showing how it’s done. He must be doing something better than the others. He is not just surviving, he is dominating all the bowlers,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, with his last game for India being the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in July. Since then he has played only in the IPL.

Harbhajan said the fact that Dhoni faces an incredible amount of deliveries in the extensive practice periods he gets into before the tournament has been of great help.

“He faces so many deliveries in practice... (and) does 2-3 months before the IPL,” he said. “The more balls you play, you get that timing, flow, and sixes going. He bats 2-3 hours every day in Chennai. He is the first one to come to the ground and the last one to leave, even at this age. That’s the difference.”

Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt clarity on his capabilities has helped Dhoni to continue playing. While calls have been there for Dhoni to bat higher in the batting order, he has continued batting at No. 7 or No. 8 since last season.

“He is very honest with himself. It matters a lot. Why? We all keep saying he should bat higher up the order. But, in his head, he was convinced that ‘I can’t bat for 40 balls. If there are 12 overs left and I come into bat, I can’t do it. You may think I would be able to hit, but the fact of the matter is I know I wouldn’t be able to.’ He is very clearabout what he can do and what he can’t. That’s clarity,” Chopra said.

Dhoni has featured in all 17 editions of the IPL previously and is likely to continue for another couple of seasons before deciding to call it quits.