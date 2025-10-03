MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
First Test: KL Rahul's 100 not out takes India to 218-3, lead by 56 runs against West Indies

India, starting the day at 121-2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session

PTI Published 03.10.25, 11:46 AM
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Opener KL Rahul made a fine century as India reached 218 for three at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies here on Friday.

Rahul was batting on 100 with Dhruv Jurel (14) giving him company as India led the visitors by 56 runs at the break.

India, starting the day at 121-2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session.

The host had dismissed West Indies for 162 on day one.

Brief scores:

West Indies first innings: 162 all out India first innings: 218 for 3 in 67 overs (KL Rahul 100 not out; Roston Chase 2/37).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

