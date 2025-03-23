'Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me’: Once again, MS Dhoni quashes retirement buzz

Speculation around MS Dhoni’s retirement can be laid to rest. Because we’ve heard it from the horse’s mouth once again.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, Dhoni made his stance on retirement crystal clear.

Speaking to Jio Hotstar, he said, “I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me,” Dhoni was quoted as saying.

At 43, Dhoni remains a force that CSK refuse to let go of, both for his cricketing presence and the aura he carries.

A record in the offing

In CSK’s opening game, the former skipper has a shot at creating history, needing just 19 runs to become the franchise’s highest run-scorer in the IPL.

As he did last season, he is expected to continue in his lower-order role, often slotting in at No. 7 or 8.

Dhoni’s influence, however, goes far beyond his batting position. His presence alone seems to raise the standards in the CSK dressing room.

Ruturaj in awe of MSD

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the leadership last season, admitted he is still in awe of the veteran’s ability.

“A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now. So, definitely it inspires a lot of us including myself,” Gaikwad said on the eve of their clash with Mumbai.

Dhoni’s legacy with CSK is unparalleled.

An inimitable record

Dhoni has led CSK to ten finals in 14 seasons, clinching five titles — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Under his command, CSK reached the playoffs in 12 editions, making them the most formidable team in the league’s history.

As he heads into yet another season, his message is clear - he will walk away on his terms. For now, the iconic 'Thala' shows no signs of slowing down.