England Women surrender to Smriti Mandhana and spinners in dominant 97-run T20I defeat

Smriti Mandhana sparkled with a century as India Women began their five-match T20I series against England Women in thumping fashion with a 97-run victory over the hosts in Nottingham on Saturday.

Mandhana smashed 112 off just 62 balls as India put up an imposing total of 210/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, England stuttered right from the start as they were reduced to 9/2 within the first two overs. Captain and No. 3 batter Nat Sciver-Brunt fought back with an innings of 66 off 42 balls. But with no support from the other batters, England crumbled to be bowled out for 113 in 14.5 overs.

For India, left-arm spinner Shree Charani was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/12. Fellow spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadavgot two wickets each.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Mandhana led from the front with a fine innings. While her opening partner, Shafali Verma (20 off 22 balls), did not have a good day, Mandhana took charge of the innings with confidence and flair.

Her maiden T20I century is also the highest for India Women in the format, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur’s 103.

India were off to a brisk start as they put up 77 for the opening wicket in just 8.3 overs. After that, Mandhana joined hands with Harleen Deol to keep the scoring rate up. Harleen, in fact, was more aggressive than Mandhana as she hit 43 off 22 balls. The two shared a 94-run partnership for the second wicket.

Brief scores: India Women 210/5 in 20 ovs (Smriti Mandhana 112, Harleen Deol 43). England Women 113 in 14.5 ovs (Shree Charani 4/12). India Women won by 97 runs.