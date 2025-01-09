Eden Gardens' promise of 'ideal T20 pitch' for India vs England clash on January 22

International cricket returns to Eden Gardens after nearly 14 months when India clash against England in the T20I series opener on January 22.

The November 16 second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup between Australia and South Africa was Eden’s last international game.

The craze for tickets to watch India’s T20 specialists is yet to be noticed or felt, but preparation for an “ideal T20 wicket” seems to be well on course at the Eden.

So far this season, the Eden has hosted quite a few matches of the Senior Women’s One-day and U-23 T20 tournaments as well as three Bengal (men’s) U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy games.

That means India and England will not have to play on an unused surface, but Cricket Association of Bengal curator Sujan Mukherjee and the groundstaff have been working to ensure a high-scoring pitch with at least something in it for the bowlers.

“We believe it will be a good T20 wicket with decent bounce and batsmen should be having good purchase for the strokes. Some assistance will be there for the bowlers too... Should be a good package overall,” Mukherjee told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Emphasis has also been on maintaining the hardness of the lower portion of the soil layer in the presence of BCCI’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick, who has been in the city over the last few days. Bhowmick has been here for the Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy and will be leaving on Saturday, only to return a few days before the T20I.

“Compaction of the lower portion of the soil layer is important to ensure proper bounce, which will be affected if the hardness isn’t maintained,” a CAB grounds committee member said.

The anti-dew spray will be obviously be in effect on the outfield. But dew will most likely be a factor in the game, especially at this time of the year. “Yes, the dew factor has to be taken into account. It’s expected to be a 7pm start. So, around 8.30pm or so, you can feel the dew effect,” Mukherjee stated. “We have added some fertilisers too on the outfield.”

In such a situation, it’s better to bowl first on winning the toss. Dew does play a big role in these parts, making it tougher for the bowling unit as the game progresses. In last year’s IPL, even 200-plus totals were difficult to defend in quite a few games at the Eden with batting looking easier in the second half.

Among other things surrounding the India-England clash, the ‘B’ block at the venue will be sporting the ‘Jhulan Goswami Stand’ (renamed after the India women’s cricket legend) before the game gets underway. The CAB also plans to felicitate the Board secretary-in-waiting Devajit Saikia, who’s expected to be present for the game.

“Since he’s an office-bearer from the East zone, there’s a plan to felicitate him,” a CAB official said.

The association may also be given a plot of land at Rajarhat by the state government this year to build a new stadium.