Domestic cricket matters, get the desired players that you want in Test cricket: Gautam Gambhir

The question that invariably gets asked whenever India lose a Test series is the need for their seniors to play domestic cricket. Precisely, domestic red-ball cricket.

A disastrous showing against New Zealand spinners last October/November on turners at home had propped up that question. After conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia in Sydney on Sunday, head coach Gautam Gambhir was again asked if the senior pros in the current Indian team needed to play in at least one or two of the remaining rounds of this season’s Ranji Trophy group phase, which resumes on January 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing the news conference following India’s six-wicket loss in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Gambhir categorically mentioned he would like “everyone to play domestic cricket.”

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That’s the kind of importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, if they (seniors) are available and have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket,” Gambhir emphasised.

“It’s as simple as it can get. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket,” the head coach pointed out.

What message Gambhir’s statement carries for the two senior-most cricketers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is difficult to say. The uncertainty continues over how long they wish to keep playing Test cricket, though a few in the BCCI feel “a big development or two could be around the corner.” For the record, Kohli last played a Ranji game way back in 2012, while Rohit’s most recent domestic red-ball appearance was in the 2015-16 season.

As for the other seniors, they could be asked to feature in the Ranji games unless they are picked up for the upcoming home T20Is and ODIs against England beginning on January 22. According to BCCI sources, chief selector Ajit Agarkar will return from Australia in a couple of days and sit with his panel to discuss and finalise a roadmap.

Earlier this season, quite a few household names like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer had featured in the Duleep Trophy, something that hadn’t been seen in the previous years. One waits to see if domestic red-ball cricket is given its due importance by the other established cricketers as well.