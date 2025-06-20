Debut for Sai Sudharsan as England opt to bowl first against England in Leeds Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the opening Test of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, here on Friday.

India handed Test debut to left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan while seasoned middle-order batter Karun Nair came back into the playing XI along with all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

India captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that Sudharsan will bat at the No 3 slot.

Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

