MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 20 June 2025

Debut for Sai Sudharsan as England opt to bowl first against England in Leeds Test

India captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that Sudharsan will bat at the No 3 slot

PTI Published 20.06.25, 03:22 PM
In this image released by @BCCI via X on June 8, 2025, Indian Test captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the Test cricket match series against England, in UK

In this image released by @BCCI via X on June 8, 2025, Indian Test captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the Test cricket match series against England, in UK PTI

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the opening Test of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, here on Friday.

India handed Test debut to left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan while seasoned middle-order batter Karun Nair came back into the playing XI along with all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

ADVERTISEMENT

India captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that Sudharsan will bat at the No 3 slot.

Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As dense cities encircle India’s busiest airports, dangers multiply

The crash of an Air India flight shows how the country’s ambitions of rapid growth are often superimposed on urban infrastructures already pushed to the limit
Quote left Quote right

Islamabad requested for ceasefire after loss of Shorkot and Rawalpindi air bases

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT