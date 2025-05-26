Cheteshwar Pujara backs ‘calm & composed’ Shubman Gill as leader for England tour

Cheteshwar Pujara is ready to put his money on Shubman Gill handling the dual role of being the captain and a key batter of Team India in the upcoming tour of England.

Leading a young side in the testing English conditions is a daunting job. And things will be even more difficult for Gill because of his poor Test record in England. Gill averages just 14.66 in six innings on English soil. So the going won’t be easy at all for India’s new Test skipper, but Pujara believes the 25-year-old is “mature enough” to deal with the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does captaincy affect a batsman? I don’t think so. I would say it will definitely motivate Shubman, but at the same time, it’s a different role altogether when you are leading a team and when you’re batting. It’s a different level of concentration.

“However, your batting doesn’t change whether you are a leader or not a leader. Yes, Shubman hasn’t been very successful in overseas conditions, but I’m sure it’s a challenge a young player like him will look up to. He is mature enough to understand what’s required of him both as a batter and a leader.

“He’s someone who’s very calm and very composed. I’ve seen him the way he has been leading his team (Gujarat Titans) in the IPL, so he knows what he’s doing,” Pujara, India’s former No. 3 Test batter, said on Sunday during a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports network, the official broadcaster of the India tour of England.

“The role of the Indian coaching staff will also be very important in terms of giving Shubman feedback and enough data to understand what happens when you are playing at a particular venue. Seniors like KL (Rahul), (Rishabh) Pant will also have to guide him at different stages,” Pujara added.

During India’s last Test assignment earlier this year in Australia, Gill was axed from the fourth game in Melbourne and eventually finished the series with only 93 runs from five innings. But that hasn’t stopped the sectors from naming him the captain ahead of Jasprit Bumrah.

Analysing the entire situation, Pujara explained: “If Jasprit isn’t available for all five Tests of the tour, what are the options we have? If we talk about the current team, Shubman is the one player who can play Test cricket for a long period. Maybe that’s the reason he has been given the captaincy.

“Yes, he was dropped from one of the Australia Tests and his place in the XI on that tour wasn’t guaranteed. But if we talk about his career, this is one big opportunity for him to lead the team and perform well.

“For a young player doing the captaincy, he has nothing to lose. Yes, when the team is inexperienced and going through a transition, it becomes difficult for that young captain.

“At the same time, if he pulls the team together and can win a match or two, the confidence will go up by leaps and bounds, especially if he wishes to lead long term.”

Top order

Speaking about who should be India’s top three in the batting order in the England Tests, Pujara said: “The ones who opened at the BGT (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) in Australia, KL and Yashasvi (Jaiswal), should continue.

“Talking about No. 3, at this stage, we dont know whether Shubman is going to carry on batting at that position or if he is going to drop down at No .4. So, if Shubman bats at No. 4, then someone like (Abhimanyu) Easwaran or Karun Nair would be a good fit at that (No. 3) position.

“But I would still like to see if Shubman can carry on batting at No. 3 and someone like Karun, who has batted really well in domestic cricket, gets an opportunity at No.4, which will be a bit more suitable for him because he’s someone who hasn’t batted at No.3 in domestic cricket.

“I’m not saying he can’t do it for the Test team, but the ideal position for Karun would be No.4”.

However, if skipper Gill doesn’t bat at No.3, Bengal’s Easwaran is Pujara’s pick for that position.