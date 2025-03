Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, puts Mumbai Indians to bat in

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

For MI, Ryan Rickelton and Satyanarayana Raju are making their IPL debuts while Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) are making their debut for the Mumbai outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed. PTI SSC SSC UNG

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.