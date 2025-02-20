Champions Trophy: Pakistan lose way in chase, New Zealand on the rampage

Pakistan failed to live up to expectations in their chase of 321 in the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi on Wednesday.

The home team never seemed to be in control as regular fall of wickets dented their chances. It was made more complicated by Babar Azam’s sedate knock of 64 off 90 balls.

Opening the innings with Saud Shakeel, he failed to dominate the opposition which allowed New Zealand to make inroads. It showed in their Powerplay (1-10) overs as the hosts could manage only 22 runs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan made 3.

The hosts were bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs, with Will O’Rourke taking 3/47.

Fakhar Zaman (24 off 41) batted at No.4 after being off the field for a major part of the New Zealand innings due to an injury scare.

The 60-run win was New Zealand's third triumph over Pakistan in less than two weeks, the Kiwis having beaten the Rizwan-led side twice in the preceding tri-series.

Earlier, fluent hundreds by opener Will Young and skipper Tom Latham powered New Zealand to 320/5.

Young compiled 107 off 113 balls, while Latham remained unbeaten on 118. Glenn Phillips then blazed away to a 39-ball 61 to prop up their innings at the National Stadium.

Young struck 12 fours and a six, while Latham batted through the innings to strike 10 boundaries and three maximums.

Opener Young played anchor after Pakistan elected to field first and had New Zealand reeling at 40/2 and then 73/3 in the 17th over.

Young fast bowler Naseem Shah got the prized wicket of Kane Williamson who was caught behind for 1 for the first time in his last 35 ODI outings.

Making a comeback to the team after an injury that had kept him out of the recently-held tri-series, Haris Rauf had Daryl Mitchell mistiming a pull shot to leave the visitors in trouble.

With three wickets gone and not too many runs on the board, Young, who is playing only because of an injury to Rachin Ravindra, steadied the ship. He and Latham put on 118 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan, depending on one specialist spinner, three pace bowlers, and two part-time spinners in Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha, just didn’t have the penetration to break the partnership.