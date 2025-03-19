'Cheap act': Brad Hogg mocks Mohammad Rizwan's English skills, gets trolled instead

Brad Hogg has landed himself in a soup for mocking Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan's English language proficiency.

The former Australian spinner shared a clip where a person can be seen impersonating Rizwan to make fun of his diction and language skills. Little did he know that he'd have to incur the wrath of netizens.

The video shows Hogg interviewing a man who mimics Rizwan. Hogg starts by asking the impersonator about Virat Kohli, to which he replies, "Me and Virat are same. Virat is also drinking water I'm also drinking water. He is also eating food. I'm also eating food. We both are same; no different."

When Hogg asks the man about the team's strategy, he says, "Sometimes you learn, sometimes you win, but our team is focus on the learn, so sometimes every time we learn."

Hogg then responds, "Mohammad, your English has improved so much since I last spoke to you." This is where Hogg ended up getting caught in the crosswinds.

Pacer targets Hogg

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal has slammed Hogg, calling the act "shameful" and highlighting that English is Rizwan's third language. He also took a dig at the former cricketer, suggesting that he should focus on TikTok instead.

"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media. It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called himself a international cricketer making fun of @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd," Jamal wrote on X.

"I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community," he added.

Fans left irate

Several fans on social media have also vented their anger. One user on X said, "Disgusting to say the least: It's absurd for an ex-Australian cricketer to participate in a video mocking the Pakistani captain's English, considering his native language is Pashto."

Another user wrote, "Brad Hogg should have some amount of shame. Criticising a player for his performances is fine but you cannot get personal by mocking one's English just to get clout and money on your social media handles. As a former professional cricketer this is a very cheap act."

Rizwan is preparing to lead Pakistan in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which begins March 29 in Napier.