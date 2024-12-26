Have fun and not overthink: Pat Cummins recalls teen debut to counsel rookie Sam Konstas

For a 19-year-old to be picked up in his country’s national team after spending just over a season at the first-class level suggests the cricketer is quite skilful. Numbers-wise, Sam Konstas does have impressive figures in his first-class career so far — 718 runs from 11 appearances at an average of 42.23, hitting two centuries and three fifties.

But it’s a completely different perspective facing a certain Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket, which the 19-year-old from New South Wales will have to deal with on his international debut at the Boxing Day Test beginning on Thursday in Melbourne.

For sure, it’s going to be a hard task for Konstas even though he has said earlier it’s “just another day” for him. Advice from Australia captain Pat Cummins should, however, help him relax and feel even better.

“I spent a bit of the time wondering why or how I was there, how it happened so quick. I just remember being really excited and I think it’s similar to Sammy (Konstas) this week,” Cummins said on Wednesday, as he looked back on the time before his international debut 13 years ago.

“There’s a level of naivety that you just want to go out and play like you do when you’re a kid in the backyard. You just want to take the game on, have fun and not overthink. So, that’s the message to Sam. That’s definitely how I felt as an 18-year-old. I was just really excited.”

Konstas will be Australia’s youngest Test debutant since Cummins, who broke into the squad in 2011 as an 18-year-old.

So, all Cummins wants the youngster to do is enjoy the moment. “I was saying this to Sam the other day... I remember as an 18-year-old, I was thi­nking if I didn’t have a great game, it wasn’t my fault. It was the selectors’ fault for picking me.

“I was like, ‘Well, they’re the idiots that picked an 18-year-old.’ You’re so young starting out your career and it’s Boxing Day... Doesn’t get any better than this, so just enjoy the moment,” the skipper said.

Having an experienced opening partner like Usman Khawaja, who’s double the age of Konstas, should also be of massive help for the teenager when it comes to staying calm, Cummins emphasised. “There’s so much value in having experience (at the other end) and you’ve seen everything before.

“But there are almost just as many positives in having that freedom and naivety just to go out and see the ball and hit the ball,” Cummins said.

Head ‘good to go’

Cummins also allayed concerns over the fitness of Australia’s premier batter Travis Head, who had sustained a quadriceps niggle while at the crease during the second innings in Brisbane. “Trav is good to go. So, he’ll play.

“He just ticked off some final things today (Wednesday) and yesterday (Tuesday). No stress, no kind of worries over (any) injury regarding Trav. So, he’ll go into the game fully fit,” Cummins added.