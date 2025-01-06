Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sourav Ganguly pins blame on India's batsmen for loss to Australia

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels the failure of Team India’s batting group was the main reason behind losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia for the first timesince the 2014-15 series Down Under.

Totals of 170-180 are just not enough to win a Test, Sourav said.

“The team didn’t bat well. In Test cricket, you need to bat well and put up decent totals. Just a 170 or 180 won’t win you Test matches.

“You have to try and score a minimum of 350-400 if you’re to win a Test,” Sourav, also a former BCCI president, said on the sidelines of an event at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club on Sunday.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s same manner of dismissals — poking outside the off-stump to the wicketkeeper or at the slip cordon — in the just-concluded Test series, Sourav , however, backed the former to get out of the rut.

“It’s difficult to comprehend as he’s too big a player. But I’m sure he will sort it out. I’m sure he will find a way to get out of it,” Sourav said.

Asked if Rishabh Pant needed to show a little more restraint while batting, Sourav replied: “You can’t just point out one or two individuals. Everyone has to score runs...

“Whatever may be the case, the team has to perform collectively.”