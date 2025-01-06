MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sourav Ganguly pins blame on India's batsmen for loss to Australia

'The team didn’t bat well. In Test cricket, you need to bat well and put up decent totals. Just a 170 or 180 won’t win you Test matches', Ganguly said

Our Bureau Published 06.01.25, 11:12 AM
Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly. File picture

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels the failure of Team India’s batting group was the main reason behind losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia for the first timesince the 2014-15 series Down Under.

Totals of 170-180 are just not enough to win a Test, Sourav said.

“The team didn’t bat well. In Test cricket, you need to bat well and put up decent totals. Just a 170 or 180 won’t win you Test matches.

“You have to try and score a minimum of 350-400 if you’re to win a Test,” Sourav, also a former BCCI president, said on the sidelines of an event at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club on Sunday.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s same manner of dismissals — poking outside the off-stump to the wicketkeeper or at the slip cordon — in the just-concluded Test series, Sourav , however, backed the former to get out of the rut.

“It’s difficult to comprehend as he’s too big a player. But I’m sure he will sort it out. I’m sure he will find a way to get out of it,” Sourav said.

Asked if Rishabh Pant needed to show a little more restraint while batting, Sourav replied: “You can’t just point out one or two individuals. Everyone has to score runs...

“Whatever may be the case, the team has to perform collectively.”

