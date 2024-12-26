Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India mull Rohit Sharma as opener, in-form KL Rahul to drop down

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to his usual role of opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Melbourne after his failed experiments at No.6 in the two previous Test matches.

Rohit missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and had scores of 3, 6 and 10 in the next two. He looked out of sorts struggling against pace and lateral movement.

The fourth Test begins on Thursday and it is understood that the team management has decided that Rohit would return to his usual position. This means KL Rahul, who has been India’s stand-out batter in the series, will drop to No.3 in the batting order.

Rohit didn’t reveal much during the pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

“Let’s not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team,” Rohit said.

The India captain lacked clarity and this was in sharp contrast to the Adelaide Test when he had said that there was no need to disturb the settled opening combination of Rahul and Jaiswal following their success in Perth.

Rohit’s form has been under scrutiny since the home Tests against Bangladesh at the start of the season. He has scored only 152 runs in seven games at an alarmingly low average of 11.69, with just one half-century. This year he has made 607 runs in 13 Tests and 24 innings at an average of 26.39, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 131.

Shubman Gill’s place is, however, uncertain in the playing XI since India have almost decided to include asecond spinner in Washington Sundar. A final call on whether to drop Gill or all-rounder Nitish Reddy will be takenon the morning of the match after having a final look atthe wicket.

The Telegraph had first reported on December 21 that the Indian think-tank was considering playing two spinners at the MCG. Wednesday’s edition confirmed that the two-spinner plan was on track.

The Indians didn’t practise on Christmas Day asthe players enjoyed a day off. The series is tied 1-1 and the conditions could work inIndia’s favour in Melbourne and Sydney.

It could be the hottest Boxing Day Test in recent memory with the temperatures expected to touch 40°C. The hot and sultry conditions could open up cracks on the pitch as the Test progresses bringing the spinners into play.

Pat Cummins expects spin and Nathan Lyon to play a role at the MCG.

“Nathan Lyon has had some success here, certainly plays a role, so yeah, would not be surprised if there’s a little bit on-off for spin,” the Australian captain said. “The pitch looks really good. (It is) quite consistent towhat it has been here for the last few years. (There is a) bit of grass coverage and it feels nice and firm.”

Rohit though was guarded in his response. “Whatever we have to do to make the best possible XI in these conditions, we will do that... whether that is playing an extra spinner or not,” he said.

MCG curator Matt Page felt the fast bowlers would benefit in the initial stages. “It’s never going to be as quick as Perth and Brisbane, but over the last few years, we’ve managed to get some pace in it, which has created that excitement. There’s a bit of grass on it,” Page said.