Bengal weigh T20 league benefits: Regional leagues very important for players, says coach Lahiri

The rise of franchise Twenty20 cricket carries on unfettered. Where once the national side took precedence, now the shortest format draws eyeballs galore.

The scene is no different in Bengal. June 28 marked the culmination of the second edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League, with Adamas Howrah Warriors lifting the title at Eden Gardens.

“The T20 format at the moment is quite important, and this league will help produce more players for this format,” believes Sourasish Lahiri, head coach of the Warriors.

The former Bengal spinner credits regional competitions for producing a marked improvement in the players’ mindset and performances.

“These (regional) leagues are very important for players to be recognised and noticed… It’s nationally televised, the competition is tough. In terms of players’ exposure, the pressure of crowds and broadcasting, slowly players are learning to soak that pressure and learn to perform under it. This environment is quite important.”

Lahiri, a part of the Bengal state youth coaching set-up for nearly a decade, has high hopes for future seasons of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

“It’s a new venture and project. You cannot expect results from the second year itself. You have to persist, show perseverance. If we do that, in the future we’ll see a pipeline of players who will represent their state, play well for their state, even go beyond to better.”

“If we keep patience, in the next five years, this league will be a fantastic league in every aspect, 100 per cent. No doubt about it.”

The writer is an intern with The Telegraph.