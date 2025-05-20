BCCI to shift IPL final from Eden Gardens to Narendra Modi stadium

The BCCI has finalised Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the Indian Premier League final on June 3, along with Qualifier 2 on June 1.

The decision was taken after extensive meetings on Tuesday, with weather playing a decisive role, reported Cricbuzz.

The IPL officially confirmed the venues on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday evening.

The first two playoff games ( Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator) will be held in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on May 29 and 30.

The onset of the southwest monsoon and unpredictable cloudbursts in eastern and southern India forced the BCCI to prioritise venues with the lowest chances of precipitation.

Ahmedabad and New Chandigarh were the two options.

The Cricket Association of Bengal, hoping to retain the final, had even submitted India Meteorological Department (IMD) data suggesting dry weather around June 3. But BCCI officials maintained that long-range forecasts weren't reliable enough for such a high-stakes decision, according to multiple reports.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had expressed confidence last week that Eden Gardens would retain hosting rights for the IPL 2025 final.

“Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? (Is it that easy to shift the final), said Ganguly citing the venue’s historic status and Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning run in 2024.

“I’m very hopeful,” Ganguly had reiterated, even as speculation swirled over a possible shift.

The move has triggered discontent among a section of Kolkata fans, some of whom even staged a protest outside Eden Gardens last week.

The venue, which hosted the opening match of IPL 2025, was originally scheduled to host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 23 and 25.

The rescheduling of the league after the May 8 pause due to the India-Pakistan conflict had opened the door for a possible venue shuffle.