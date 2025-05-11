BCCI explores possibility of resuming IPL at earliest following ceasefire announcement

The BCCI is exploring the possibility of resuming the IPL at the earliest following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

The IPL was suspended on Friday after the Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals match on Thursday had to be stopped midway and the stadium in Dharamsala evacuated.

A total of 58 matches have been played in this edition so far, including the incomplete match. There are 12 games left to be played in the group stage, followed by the four playoffs.

There is a possibility that the IPL would resume with the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match being played afresh. The BCCI is looking for a commencement in the next seven days, subject to government permission.

However, the violation of ceasefire by Pakistani troops late in the evening has led to fresh uncertainty.

The BCCI is planning to speak to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters and others involved, and then chalk out their course of action.

Most of the foreign players have left for their respective countries and the restart will depend on their return. The franchises have been told to be ready for commencement and a meeting is expected in the next couple of days with the IPL governing council.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad had been shortlisted to host the remaining 16 matches. The IPL is looking at a 14-day or even shorter window to complete the matches. As of now, the BCCI does not have a cut-off date for a restart.

As per the original schedule, Eden Gardens was scheduled to host Qualifier 2 and the final, but things could change in the current scenario. Hyderabad was to host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

All foreign players and support staff of Kolkata Knight Riders have already returned home and it will take them at least four days to return at the earliest.

The return of the foreign players will be one of the major challenges for the BCCI to counter ahead of the resumption. With some airlines cancelling flights, it remains to be seen how soon the players can make their way back.

South African Cricketers’ Association and Cricket Australia have already expressed concerns regarding the safety of their players.

The BCCI had decided to suspend the matches “with immediate effect for one week” on Friday in the wake of escalating cross-border tension between India and Pakistan.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media release.

There is no guarantee that all overseas players will be available if the window is extended beyond May 25, when the final was scheduled. The World Test Championship final, between Australia and South Africa, starts on June 11 at Lord’s.