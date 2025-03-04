MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai

Steve Smith’s Australia make two changes, while India stick with their winning XI for the semi-final showdown on a dry Dubai pitch

Our Web Desk Published 04.03.25, 02:14 PM
Representational Image File picture

Australia have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India in Dubai on Tuesday.

Steve Smith, leading the side, cited the dry and cracked surface as a key factor in the decision.

India have retained their winning combination, sticking with their four-pronged spin attack, including Varun Chakravarthy. Meanwhile, Australia have made two changes — Cooper Connolly replaces the injured Matt Henry, and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha comes in for left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson.

India topped Group A with an unbeaten run in the league stage, while Australia pulled off the highest successful run-chase in ICC ODI history before rain washed out their games against South Africa and Afghanistan.

With a parched pitch expected to favour spinners, both sides will be banking on their slow bowlers to make an impact.

The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia: Steven Smith (c), Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

