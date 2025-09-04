Auqib Nabi trusts skills for success

For a fast bowler to be named Player of the Match in a game where his team piled up 650-plus in the second innings is quite uncommon.

With a five-wicket haul on an extremely batsman-friendly surface at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru, pacer Auqib Nabi not just accomplished an arduous task in the Duleep Trophy quarter final last week, but also outshone quite a few India quicks to play a vital role that helped North Zone make the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Baramulla, Kashmir, claimed a fifer which included four wickets off as many balls, which further complements his skills, outshining the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar (both from East Zone) and his North Zone teammates Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh on that flat pitch. Besides, his spell came at a time when the ball was already 52 overs old.

Importantly, Auqib’s 5/28 proved that taking 44 scalps in last season’s Ranji Trophy and finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition was no fluke.

Further success in Duleep as well as in Ranji for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) should enhance his chances of securing an Irani Cup and an India A berth. Before that, an IPL deal too could be on the way, giving Auqib greater prominence.

“The selectors were there when I got those five wickets against East on a surface having little help for quicks. It’s my skills which helped me pull through,” Auqib told The Telegraph from Bengaluru, ahead of the semi-final clash against South Zone, beginning on Thursday.

“At the moment, though, I’m not thinking too far ahead. Of course, like others, I too dream of featuring at the highest level, which obviously includes playing Test cricket for India.

“But first, I need to finish well in this Duleep Trophy.”

The performance in the quarter-final game came at the right time for him, Auqib acknowledged.

Life’s a lot harder for a cricketer from J&K, given the volatile situation in the region. However, the initiatives from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), especially during the pre-season, play a key role in getting Auqib and his teammates ready.

“The JKCA helps us play some pre-season tournaments in other states, which aid our preparation for the national competitions. Back home too, it organises camps that help us to work on our fitness and maintain rhythm,” Auqib, with 95 wickets from 30 first-class games so far, said.

Now that he is making his presence felt at the national level, especially in red-ball cricket, Auqib is also working on sharpening his yorkers with an eye on his speed. “I don’t really want to clutter my mind, but yes, I’ll be working on the speed aspect going forward,” Auqib said.

“My strength is to swing and move the ball both ways, focusing on the off-stump line by coming closer to the wicket.

“I concentrated on those in the previous game, and with the breeze blowing, I was able to strike. I got a few tips from Shamibhai as well, which I’ll of course be keeping in mind.”

Against East, Auqib bowled at a speed of around 129-135kmph. But make no mistake, he’s not Anshul Kamboj-like.

“Firstly, Auqib can swing the ball both ways, while Kamboj isn’t that kind of a bowler. Besides, Auqib tries to hit that five to six-metre length consistently, which can be very effective. And of course, he’s faster as well,” North Zone head coach P. Krishna Kumar, also bowling coach of J&K, emphasised.

“He’s good with the white ball too. Don’t be surprised if he bags a deal for the next IPL.”