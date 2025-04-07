Ashwin’s YouTube channel stops CSK match analysis after backlash over guest’s remark

Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to the Chennai Super Kings has triggered more turbulence than triumph.

After a slow start with the ball this IPL season and amid rising criticism online, Ashwin has decided to distance his popular YouTube platform from all coverage of CSK matches.

The move follows a social media storm triggered by comments made by one of his guests on the channel — former South Africa and RCB analyst Prasanna Agoram — questioning CSK’s bowling strategy.

Agoram, in a post-match discussion, had raised eyebrows by suggesting that Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, currently the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, didn’t merit a place in CSK’s XI given the presence of veterans like Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

He also criticised CSK’s insistence on using Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana only in the death overs, saying that the tactics backfired against Rajasthan Royals when Nitish Rana took the attack to CSK’s bowlers, including Ashwin.

While the views were Agoram’s own, the backlash was squarely aimed at Ashwin and his platform, which boasts over 1.6 million subscribers.

The episode culminated in the removal of the controversial video and a formal statement from the admin of Ashwin’s channel.

“Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season,” read the statement.

It also clarified that “the views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin’s personal opinions.”

Ashwin, who also launched a Hindi-language analysis channel titled ‘Ash Ki Baat’, has kept a low profile in the aftermath.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming, when asked about players running YouTube channels and its possible effect on the dressing room, appeared blindsided.

“I have no idea,” he shrugged after the team’s recent loss to Delhi Capitals. “I didn’t even know he had a channel… so I don’t follow that stuff. That’s irrelevant.”

On the field, CSK’s campaign has been far from convincing. After a win in their opener against Mumbai Indians, they’ve slumped to three consecutive losses.

Ashwin’s own form has mirrored the team’s struggles, as his economy rate has hovered over nine, and his average with the ball is touching 40.

While Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed have emerged as rare bright spots in CSK’s season so far, the team is clearly in damage-control mode — both on and off the pitch.