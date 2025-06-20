Nehra calls pacers India's X-factor in England: Titans coach bets on Siraj to shine

Jasprit Bumrah will most likely feature in three of the five Tests, while Mohammed Shami is not even a part of this England tour. Still, it’s the fast bowling unit that is Team India’s strength in the Test series against England, beginning at Headingley on Friday, believes Ashish Nehra.

In a select virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Thursday, the eve of the first Test, the former India pacer said: “When you talk about this Indian pace bowling attack, when you talk about Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, they are experienced guys. They have been to England before and know how to pick wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I don’t think somebody like Bumrah needs to make any changes when it comes to bowling in England. He knows what to do in what conditions.

“Someone like Prasidh Krishna has not played that much in England, but he is an experienced guy now. The kind of pace attack India have now, if there are no injuries, all these guys are good enough when it comes to bowling longer spells like 17-18 overs a day.

“So, I would rather say fast bowling is India’s strength on this tour.

“And going back to whatever Bumrah and Siraj have done on previous tours, they will only build up on this.”

As head coach of the Gujarat Titans, Nehra has worked a fair bit with Siraj, who did well to regain his rhythm during this year’s IPL. Nehra believes Siraj’s experience will come in handy.

“Siraj has more experience now. So, I won’t be surprised if he finishes with 25-30 wickets in this series. He’s pretty much a leader of the attack with Bumrah,” the former left-arm quick, with an India experience of 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is, emphasised.

“That’s what he did in the IPL also. The IPL is a completely different ball game compared to Test cricket, but Siraj is a good enough bowler to do well in every format. Whatever he has done in the last few years, he will build on it.

“We have seen him bowling fiery spells in England earlier (in 2021) as well. He’s a fit, energetic, all-in guy who will give you even 20-22 overs if you need them and push himself harder whenever the team is in trouble.

“Besides, if there’s something in the pitch, you may see him picking up five wickets in just 7-8 overs.”

Calm leader

Although this is the first time Shubman Gill will be leading India in Test cricket, Nehra believes the Titans captain has it in him to be successful in the longest format, too.

“Like Hardik Pandya, Shubman was also not a captain anywhere, be it in U-23 cricket or the Ranji Trophy. But at his age, he’s very calm and mature, alongside being a quick learner. Though he’s going to learn many more things, he has his own brain, which is great.

“In T20 cricket, where there’s less time, you need to be calmer. And that’s what Shubman brings to the table,” Nehra pointed out.