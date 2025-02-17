Akash Deep completes recovery at National Cricket Academy, swings on to next challenge

Akash Deep would surely have been happier to finish with more wickets than just five from his two Test appearances during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

However, experience-wise, the 28-year-old quick has been a gainer, as he looks forward to executing the learning from Australia on his next overseas tour, which could be India's five-Test series in England beginning this June.

Having completed his recovery at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) — he had suffered a back injury that had ruled him out of the Sydney Test last month — Akash's focus, at present, is on a successful IPL stint with his new team Lucknow Super Giants rather than the England tour. But he does sound confident about his arsenal if picked for the England Tests.

Importantly, he understands the need to sharpen his skills regarding moving the ball away from the right-handed batsmen. "The England tour is still quite far from now. So, till the middle half of the IPL, my focus will be primarily on white-ball cricket.

"But yes, I’m trying to improve on that away-going delivery. In international cricket, you can succeed and trouble batsmen only if you can move it both ways. I’m working on that and looking to gain greater control. I did that to an extent in Australia and am looking to add a few more to my armoury.

"Australia was my first overseas tour, where I gained the experience of reading different wickets and conditions. I feel if I get a chance in the next overseas series, the learning in Australia will surely help," Akash told The Telegraph from Bengaluru.

Speaking of one crucial learning from Down Under, the Bengal pacer said: "In Test cricket, bowling consistently in the same area that troubles batters is very important.

"Also, being mentally and physically strong matters as the wickets become flat sometimes and make it easy for batters. So, you need to gauge the team’s requirements accordingly. Good bowling and adapting to the demands of the situation are under your control even if good performance isn’t always."

The need to work on the away-going ball aside, Akash will keep backing his biggest strength — moving the ball in after landing it on a good length and getting it to cut.

"I look to get the new ball to skid and if the batsman is late on it, I can succeed. So, I'll keep backing that. It's just that I need to bring a little more control when pitching it on those areas since I know that can make things harder for batters.

"With the white ball, my strength is the yorker and I'll be looking to add a few more stuff," Akash, currently into running and rebuilding, said. He is likely to resume bowling after a week.

He also acknowledged that he will be going into this year's IPL with a lot more confidence after the rigours of his maiden Australia tour. One of his testing spells to Steve Smith and the 47-run last-wicket partnership with Jasprit Bumrah which saved India the follow-on in Brisbane certainly drew accolades.

"Yes obviously, I’ll be more confident and going in with a lot more ideas and trying to implement them in this IPL," Akash said.

In the Lucknow franchise, Akash will be having former Australia Test opener Justin Langer, India's ex-pace spearhead Zaheer Khan and former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener as head coach, mentor and assistant coach, respectively. But he's also aware that trying to learn "too many things" from them, as he fears that could complicate matters.

"If they feel I can improve in a certain area and I too feel the same, I’ll of course interact... Because trying to learn too many things may make the entire matter complicated.

"It’s just about working on my skills. If I feel I need to learn a few small technical things, I’ll then speak to them," Akash explained.