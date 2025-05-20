After IPL debut for Sunrisers, Harsh Dubey to bring his A-game into play against England

In a time when IPL performance is often considered the benchmark for selection to the national side, Harsh Dubey is an exception.

Harsh was yet to make his IPL debut when the Indian squad for the upcoming ‘A’ tour of England was announced last week. He got to play his maiden IPL game only on Monday when the Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him in the XI against Lucknow Super Giants.

For Vidarbha, the 22-year-old left-arm orthodox, also capable with the bat, had produced a record-breaking show of 69 wickets in the last Ranji Trophy to play an equally significant role in his state team’s triumph. That was a performance the selectors couldn’t have ignored or put aside.

“Good that my Ranji performance didn’t go unnoticed... At this stage of my career, this ‘A’ tour is of immense importance. With this opportunity, I’ll be getting an exposure and a feel of the wickets there.

“Playing in England at an early age is good for me as it will give me an idea regarding my capabilities,” Harsh told The Telegraph ahead of his maiden overseas tour.

If not for the experienced left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate’s move to Kerala at the start of the 2024-25 season, Harsh may have had to continue warming the Vidarbha benches. Nonetheless, when he got the opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands.

A successful campaign in the upcoming ‘A’ tour may certainly brighten Harsh’s prospects of an India debut in the home Tests later this year, although he could be facing stiff competition from his Rajasthan and Gujarat Titans counterpart Manav Suthar.

“There isn’t much time on hand. Anyway, I’ll be talking to Sairaj (Bahutule) Sir, my bowling coach at the Centre of Excellence. Even with Ravichandran Ashwin, regarding the approach I should be going in with, and also Daniel Vettori (Sunrisers head coach)... Will look to execute all that on reaching England,” he said.

Talking about his uncomplicated way of operation, Harsh stated: “On a turner, I look to bowl the straighter one and on a flat track, I look to turn it as much as possible. I avoid complicating things.”