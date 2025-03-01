Afghans still alive, but status complicated: A place in semis is Aussies' rain gain

The rain did what Afghanistan couldn’t, it stopped Travis Head.

Head was his usual explosive self and was threatening to mow down the Afghan bowlers while Australia chased a 274-run target. They had reached 109/1 in 12.5 overs, racing at a rate of 8.49 runs per over, when rain came pouring down at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The heavy spell created multiple puddles of water in the outfield. The poor drainage facilities at the ground and an even poorer moping-up arrangement — only one super-sopper was in use — made things complicated.

As a result, the match cou­ld not restart and had to be abandoned as the minimum li­mit of 20 overs were not completed.

Though rain robbed the game of an outright result and spoiled the day for the few thousands of spectators — most of them Afghanistan fans — it turned out to be beneficial for both Australia and Afghanistan in the end.

With 1 point from this match, Australia’s tally went up to 4 points, assuring them of a semi-final spot.

For Afghanistan, the rain came as a saviour. The way the Aussie batters were going about their business, the probability of the Afghans winning the match was decreasing with every over. If they lost the game outright, Afghanistan would have been knocked out of the race for the semi-finals as they would have then finished on 2 points. South Africa are already sitting on 3 points.

But the 1 point they were gifted by the washout helped the Afghans stay alive, their hopes hanging by a thin thr­ead. It took their total to 3 points, which meant the Proteas would now have to win their match against England on Saturday to earn an outright place among the last four. But the fact is, even if they lose to England, South Africa might still pip Afghanistan to the semis by virtue of having a better net run rate. Afghanistan’s net run rate (-0.990) is much inferior to that of South Africa (2.140).

To explain the equation with numbers, the Proteas will have to lose by a 207-run margin if, say, they are chasing a 301-run target against England. While that’s not impossible, it seems highly unlikely, given how Temba Bavuma’s team has played so far.

Before it poured...

But before rain intervened, the game witnessed some fine performances from both sides.

Afghanistan, after electing to bat first, once again exhibited their grit as they fought well to post a competitive 273.

Sediqullah Atal (85 off 95 balls) showed the way before Azmatullah Omarzai blasted 67 off 63 balls with five sixes to provide some late thrust to the Afghan innings.

The Australians were not disciplined with the ball, leaking 37 runs in extras, including 17 wides. In terms of wickets, pacer Ben Dwarshuis was the best with three scalps, while his pace colleague Spencer Johnson and spinner Adam Zampa grabbed two each.

The Afghans needed early wickets to check Australia and they managed one when they removed an injured Matthew Short in the fifth over. But before that, they were guilty of giving the dangerous Head a reprieve in the fourth over. Rashid Khan dropped a regulation chance at mid-on off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s bowling with Head on 6 then.

What followed was what Head does best, butchering the opposition bowling. He kept thrashing the Afghan bowlers to all parts of the ground as he raced to a 34-ball fifty.

Head was batting on 59 off 40 balls with nine fours and a six. He was looking well set for many more. None of the spells from the Afghan bowlers were working. But then, rain decided to have a spell of its own and Head had no answers to that.