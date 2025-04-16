MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 16 April 2025

Abishek Porel's 49 carries Delhi Capitals to 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals

KL Rahul scored 38 before skipper Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs' knocks of 34 each helped DC go past 175-run mark.

PTI Published 16.04.25, 09:27 PM

Porel's 49 up top helps DC to respectable total (X)

Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday..

Asked to bat first, DC were well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order. KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38 before skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past 175-run mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores:.

Delhi Capitals: 188/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 49, Tristan Stubbs 34 not out, Axar Patel 34, KL Rahul 38; Jofra Archer 2/32).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Delighted’: Opposition hails SC's Waqf stance; BJP accuses Muslim body of provocation

'The indication from the preliminary hearing is that the inclusion of a non-Muslim person (in Waqf Council) will be eliminated,' said Udit Raj, Congress leader and petitioner in the case
Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi exchanges an agreement with Malaysia's Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, as Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) look on during the Exchange of Agreement session at the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 April 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Malaysia for a three day state visit beginning 15 until 17 April 2025.
Quote left Quote right

China, Malaysia will stand united with other countries in Asia to resist confrontation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT