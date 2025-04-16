Abishek Porel's 49 carries Delhi Capitals to 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday..

Asked to bat first, DC were well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order. KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38 before skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past 175-run mark.

Brief scores:.

Delhi Capitals: 188/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 49, Tristan Stubbs 34 not out, Axar Patel 34, KL Rahul 38; Jofra Archer 2/32).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.