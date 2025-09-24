MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 September 2025

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat Bangladesh to secure final spot

Chasing a par target of 169 that India set, Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs

PTI Published 24.09.25, 11:49 PM
India's Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon during the Super Four match of the DP World Asia Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

India's Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Parvez Hossain Emon during the Super Four match of the DP World Asia Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE. Asian Cricket Council via PTI

Abhishek Sharma’s breezy fifty was complemented well by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as India outclassed Bangladesh by 41 runs in a Super 4s match to seal the Asia Cup final berth on Wednesday.

Chasing a par target of 169 that India set, Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka, who lost both their Super 4s matches, are now out of the race to the final and Thursday's match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be a virtual knockout contest for a place for the summit clash on Sunday.

Also Read

Kuldeep (3/18), Axar Patel (1/37) and Varun Chakaravathy (2/29) did the bulk of damage for India with the ball.

For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan (69, 51 balls) was the top-scorer.

Earlier, opener Abhishek hammered a 37-ball 75 but the rest of the batters failed to produce a big score as India settled for a par 168 for six.

Abhishek shared a blistering opening-wicket stand of 77 runs in 6.2 overs with Shubman Gill (29) that gave India a strong start.

But once Gill and Abhishek departed, Indian middle-order failed to sustain the momentum.

Brief scores: 168/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 77, Shubman Gill 29, Hardik Pandya 38) beat Bangladesh 127 all out in 19.3 overs (Saif Hassan 69; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Varun Chakravarthy 2/29, Axar Patel 1/37) by 41 runs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Abhishek Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Asia Cup
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Was Kolkata’s rain shock a cloudburst? Is it linked to climate change? What experts say

How abnormal was the deluge on Monday night? Why did it happen? What is the way out? Why are extreme rainfall events becoming more frequent?
People block a road during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

A sad day for Ladakh, I see our message of peace failing. There's violence, shootings, and arson

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT