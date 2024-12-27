19-year-old Sam Konstas dared even Jasprit Bumrah, but India back in tough game

Even Joe Root, one of the rare exponents of the reverse scoop in Test cricket, had perished in an attempt to play that stroke against Jasprit Bumrah on a flat Rajkot deck earlier in February. Barring the top-ranked Test batsman, barely any other batter has been seen trying that shot against the Indian bowling spearhead.

But, surprising one and all, a 19-year-old debutant from New South Wales executed that high-risk shot to perfection not once, but thrice on Thursday. One of those reverse scoops even fetched the youngster a maximum off Bumrah, who was last hit for a six in Test cricket on January 11, 2021, in Sydney when Cameron Green had managed one off his bowling.

Sam Konstas, the debutant, took on Bumrah on a su­rface having decent assista­nce for quicks on Day I of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. For once in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the best bowler across all formats looked a tad rattled by the teen.

The 19-year-old Konstas, before a turnout of over 87,000, hit Bumrah for two reverse-scoops, a normal scoop, a crunching drive past mid-off and also whacked him over wide long-on for one of his two sixes for a superb 65-ball 60, which played a big role in Australia finishing Day I of this fourth Test at 311/6.

“He (Bumrah)’s a legend of the game, obviously. So, I was trying to put a bit of pressure on him and it paid off today (Thursday). I think I am always challenging myself, trying to bring the best out of me,” said Konstas, who has been mentored by former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

Although Bumrah couldn’t get Konstas, he of course hit back with three wickets la­ter to lead India’s fightback. Importantly, Bumrah picked up the priceless wicket of India’s nemesis Travis Head, as the left-hander was foxed by a subtle inward movement and got cleaned up offering no shot.

Head’s wicket was massive for India. He followed Marnus Labuschagne, who despite being well set on 72, gifted India with an opening with a completely unnecessary

shot off Washington Sundar (who replaced Shubman Gill in the XI) after stitching an 83-run third-wicket stand with Steve Smith (68 batting) that threatened to bat India out of the game.

Captain Rohit Sharma did the right thing next. He brought saviour Bumrah back in the attack, set an attacking field against Head and the senior pacer responded almost immediately.

A loose shot from Mitch Marsh earned Bumrah his third wicket of the day and second of that spell. His first was that of Konstas’ opening partner Usman Khawaja (57).

This MCG pitch may not be having the seam movement similar to what was seen at the Gabba in Brisbane, but the grass cover does keep the quicks in the contest. For India to deny Smith yet another MCG hundred and restrict Australia to within 350, a lot will again depend on Bumrah. Also given the surface’s nature, batting may get harder as the game progresses.

Unfortunately for the visitors, their other pacers couldn’t extract much from the surface on Thursday, though Akash Deep did trouble Smith in Thursday’s post-tea session before being rewarded with the wicket of Alex Carey a little before stumps. The ball reared up from a good length, inducing an edge off Carey who was caught behind.

But Akash’s senior colleague, Mohammed Siraj (0/69 in 15 overs), was disappointing again, engaging in verbal volleys more often than bowling with discipline.

All said and done, if not for Konstas’ bold approach, the going could well have been a lot tougher for Australia after they opted to bat first.

Gill axe

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar defended axing Gill from this Test, saying it was in India’s best interest to not only have skipper Rohit back to the opener’s slot but also add some sting to the bowling attack by including spinner all-ro­under Washington.

“Yes, more likely than not, Rohit will open the innings... We felt in these conditions, having Washy in the bowling attack will give us that variation, especially towards the end once the ball gets old,” Nayar said.