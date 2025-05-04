MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 May 2025

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has got ‘licence’ to thrill when it comes to cricket

Cricket’s newest whizz-kid did a bit of knocking in one of the practice nets before standing up against the team’s throw-down specialists and the bowlers on a wicket adjoining the main square

Indranil Majumdar Published 04.05.25, 08:01 AM
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the Eden on Saturday. (PTI)

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the Eden on Saturday. (PTI)

Almost half an hour after Rajasthan Royals had begun their nets session on Saturday, Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerged from the dre­ssing room to an uproar from the smattering of onlookers at Eden Gardens.

Cricket’s newest whizz-kid did a bit of knocking in one of the practice nets before standing up against the team’s throw-down specialists and the bowlers on a wicket adjoining the main square.

ADVERTISEMENT

When one of the pacers decided to test him with a short delivery, he was quickly into position for the upper cut. The way he swiftly moved outside the off stump to a wide delivery for the ramp shot behind the wicketkeeper bore ominous signs for KKR.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi’s 101 off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans has sent the whole cricketing world into a frenzy with most comparing him to Sachin Tendulkar’s Test debut at 16. The game loves fresh-faced prodigies with flair and technique and Suryavanshi’s fearless approach has already gifted him a cult status.

How he handles the pressure and expectations and performs in his second season after every other team’s backroom staff have analysed his strengths and weaknesses will be followed closely.

He has had a taste of the harsh reality in the very next match following his momentous innings, falling to a second-ball duck against Mumbai Indians.

Having handled Ras­hid Khan with poise, it will be interesting to see how he fares against the mystery spin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

“He’s sort of got a bit of a licence to go out and just play,” Royals’ bowling coach Shane Bond said on Saturday. “He’s done an amazing job so far... He’ll just come out and play again tomorrow.”

Nets done, Suryavanshi decided to drop in at KKR’s practice to seek Chandrakant Pandit’s blessings.

His coach Manish Ojha and father Sanjeev will be present at the ground on Sunday. With a prayer for KKR on their lips, the Eden too will be waiting for Suryavanshi to explode.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket Match Vaibhav Suryavanshi Teenager Rajasthan Royals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian forces take Pakistan Ranger into custody near international border in Rajasthan

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan nationals who are married to Indian citizens have no right to stay in India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT