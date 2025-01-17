Casteel may lift Derby

Of the nine runners set to compete in the rescheduled Calcutta Derby Stakes this Friday, the focus is on the leading contenders — Casteel, Trakila and Nomitsi.

However, concerns remain over whether the five-day layoff caused by the syces’ flash strike has impacted their preparations for the prestigious event.

Amid these uncertainties, the Satish Narredu-trained Casteel, with ace jockey Suraj Narredu in the saddle, is poised to start as the favourite. With a formidable track record and exceptional form, Casteel looks ready to seize the coveted title in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

SELECTIONS

12 pm: Macchiato 1. Cristaldo 2. Msg Fantasy 3; 12.30 pm: Eleanora 1. Polka Dot 2. Morano 3; 1 pm: Golden Light 1. Dubai Station 2. Star Concept 3; 1.30 pm: Snowpiercer 1. Sensational 2. Madras Cheque 3; 2 pm: Superlative 1. Eagles Flight 2. Pure For Sure 3; 2.30 pm: Earth 1. Casha 2. Salome 3.

3 pm: Outlander 1. Thousand Words 2. La Dominate 3.

3.30 pm: Casteel 1. Trakila 2. Nomitsi 3.

4 pm: Meropi 1. Agnostic 2. Blackstone 3.

4.30 pm: Mathangi 1. My Princess 2. Sir Baffert 3.

Mumbai results

(With RCTC dividends)

1st race: Champagne Smile (Bhosale) 1, Dagger’s Strike 2, Ekla Cholo 3. Win ₹ 33; (P) 10, 14, 12.

2nd race: Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1, Goddes Of Dawn 2, Aries 3. Win ₹ 21; (P) 14, 37; 3rd race: El Greco (Neeraj) 1, Mojito 2, It’s My Time 3. Win ₹ 17; (P) 15, 17; 4th race: Oliver (G. Vivek) 1, Warlock 2, Pristine Glory 3. Win ₹ 19; (P) 12, 22, 14; 5th race: Medusa (Sandesh) 1, Fable 2, Desert Classic 3. Win ₹ 18; (P) 10, 10, 13; 6th race: Flashman (G. Vivek) 1, Between Friends 2, We Still Believe 3. NR: 1. Win ₹ 14; (P) 13, 17, 17.