Australian Open: For Sania Mirza, Aryna Sabalenka 'is the best bet' in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka grew from strength to strength in 2024, overcoming injuries and consolidating herself as the year-end No.1 with two grand slam titles under her belt.

She comes into the Australian Open as the defending champion and looking for her third title on the trot at the Rod Laver Arena.

She also started 2025 on the right note, winning the Brisbane International. And Sania Mirza, former world No.1 doubles player, feels she is the favourite to win the first grand slam of the year.

Asked whether her current form indicate that Sabalenka would dominate the women’s tennis scenario this year, Sania said during a virtual interaction: “I don’t know if she will dominate the whole year. But she is going in as a favourite for the Australian Open for sure. The court suits her. It plays fast, it is hot in Australia and she has spoken about how she likes the conditions there.

“She has been a champion here twice (2023 and 2024) and she has had good results on similar surface. Well, there is always Iga Swiatek. And you really cannot take Coco Gauff off the mix. But, having said all that I still feel Sabalenka is the best bet.”

Asked how the doping controversy has affected Swiatek, Sania said: “I think anything that happens off the court definitely affects the players, but how a player chooses to deal with it is on them. She should not let it distract her from the game.”

On the men’s side, Sania said while it is still possible for Novak Djokovic to win, her personal favourite is Jannik Sinner.

“Sinner is my favourite, though you can never write off Djokovic. He has won the Australian Open 10 times. And I think this time there is less pressure on him (he is ranked No. 7) to win. But it’s going to be a problem for the other title contenders. Nobody wants to meet Djokovic in the quarter-finals. They would rather play him in the final,” she opined.

The Australian Open will be live on Sony Sports Network from January 12.