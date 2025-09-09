After US Open victory, Career Slam & Calendar Slam next on target for Carlos Alcaraz

The US Open triumph on Sunday has not quenched Carlos Alcaraz’s thirst. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who already has six grand slam titles to his name, has revealed his ultimate goal — completing the Career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz has claimed two titles each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. The only major left is the Australian Open.

“It’s my first goal, to be honest. When I just go to the pre-season to see what I want to improve, what I want to achieve, the Australian Open is there,” Alcaraz said after defeating Jannik Sinner in four sets in the US Open final on Sunday.

“It’s the first or second tournament of the year, and it is always the main goal for me to complete a Career Grand Slam, Calendar Grand Slam. So it’s going to be great.”

Victory over Sinner was not only sweet revenge for him after losing to the Italian in the Wimbledon final, it also ensured Alcaraz snatched the No. 1 ranking from his arch-rival. It is the first time since September 2023 that Alcaraz will be atop the rankings.

“Since I got the chance to recover the No. 1, it was one of the first goals that I had during the season, just to try to recover the No. 1 as soon as possible or end the year as the No. 1,” Alcaraz said.

“For me, achieving that once again, it is a dream. Doing it in the same day as getting another grand slam feels even better. It’s everything I’m working for, and

I’m really happy to be able to live these experiences.”

En route to glory in New York, Alcaraz dropped just one set — against Sinner on Sunday. Even more remarkable is the fact that he dropped serve just three times in the entire tournament, becoming the second men’s singles champion at a major since 1991 to lose three or fewer service games on way to the trophy. The only other man who has done it,

Pete Sampras, accomplished the feat at Wimbledon in 1994 and 1997.

“I feel like this is the best tournament. Since the first rounds to the end of the tournament, the best tournament so far that I have ever played,” Alcaraz said.

“The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really, really high, which I’m really proud of, because it’s something that I’ve been working on, to be really consistent.”

On his rivalry with Sinner, which he leads 10-5, Alcaraz said: “I love watching him play. I think it is unbelievable what he’s doing.

“Secondly, it’s because I love to study him, how he plays, how he feels on the tournaments just so if I played him in that tournament, just to have feedback how he’s been playing in the tournaments,” Alcaraz said.

For now, Alcaraz will enjoy this moment. “It’s a great feeling. I’m working really hard just to lift this trophy. It’s my second one, but it’s

still a dream, a dream come true. The second one here is super special.”