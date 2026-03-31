After a string of early exits, World champion Gukesh reduces tournament schedule

World champion D Gukesh has decided to reduce his tournament commitments after a run of poor results, choosing to focus on training ahead of his title defence.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old said he would play only two events in the 2026 Grand Chess Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision comes after an early exit at the Chess World Cup in November 2025, followed by modest finishes at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in December, a 10th-place result at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, and ninth place at the Prague Chess Festival.

“My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me,” wrote Gukesh on 'X', something he does not do very often.

“In order to find my best form my team and I have decided that I should compete with slightly less intensity over the next few months. Consequently, we feel it is in my best interest to skip long events away from home to allow for more dedicated training time,” he added, indicating his priority from now on would be preparing to defend the world title he won by beating Ding Liren in Singapore in 2024.

His challenger will be decided at the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, where eight players are competing for a place in the FIDE World Chess Championship. Gukesh said he had requested the tour organisers to allow him a reduced schedule.

“With this in mind, I approached the Grand Chess Tour organisers and asked to play only two European Rapid & Blitz events. They were very supportive and understanding, and we agreed that I would participate in the Rapid & Blitz tournaments in Warsaw and Zagreb this year. I'm very grateful for their support. Respectfully, I am not planning to play any other events during the Grand Chess Tour schedule and will certainly be back for the full Grand Chess Tour in the future,” he added.

With Gukesh stepping away from the full tour, Javokhir Sindarov has been named as his replacement. The World Cup winner will play events in Warsaw, Bucharest and Saint Louis.

“Reigning World Cup champion Javokhir Sindarov will join the 2026 Grand Chess Tour as a full tour participant, replacing Gukesh Dommaraju, who has withdrawn from the full tour to focus on training but will still compete in select Grand Chess Tour events in Warsaw and Zagreb. Sindarov will compete in Warsaw, Bucharest and both Saint Louis events, bringing his dynamic play and recent World Cup-winning form to the Tour,” the organisers said on 'X'.

Gukesh will next play at the Masters Chess Menorca from April 7-12.