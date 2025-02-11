SSP bullish on Tolly return

The 2025 Tata Steel PGTI season begins with the Players Championship 2025, presented by Tollygunge Club, at The Tolly on Tuesday. The four-day tournament offers a prize purse of ₹1crore and will see 124 players, including 121 professionals and three amateurs, in action. The winner will be richer by ₹15 lakh.

The strong field boasts of leading Indian professionals like SSP Chawrasia and Rahil Gangjee, as well as Rashid Khan, Chikkarangappa, Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, defending champion Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan and Udayan Mane, to name a few.

SSP will be playing at The Tolly after ages. “I do not remember when was the last time I played at the Tolly. Whenever Tolly played host to a PGTI tournament, I was busy with other assignments. Now that I am finally playing at The Tolly, I am looking forward to the next four days. The course is playing well. Last month, a friend of mine had told me that the greens were not in good condition. But what I saw today (Monday) it has recovered very nicely,” SSP said on Monday.

Besides SSP, the other Calcutta-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, Indrajit Bhalotia, Feroz Ali Mollah and Karan Verma.

The three city-based amateurs participating are Varish Mohta, Suveer Kapoor and Anshul Mishra.

A few pros from Bangladesh, and a couple of golfers each from Sri Lanka, Italy and the US are also in the fray.

“We at Tollygunge Club are proud to host once again and be the presenting partners for the prestigious PGTI Players Championship 2025. This event marks the season opener, and for the past four years, Tollygunge Club has proudly presented the Players Championship and provided a platform where seasoned professionals, aspiring talents, and promising rookies showcase their skills,” a PGTI media release quoted Harmander Bindra, golf captain, Tollygunge Club.0