You can now use the Gemini 2.0 artificial intelligence model suite

Google has released Gemini 2.0 — its “most capable” artificial intelligence model suite yet — to everyone. In December, Google offered access to developers and trusted testers but this is a “general release”.

The company is bringing its experimental “reasoning” artificial intelligence model capable of explaining how it answers complex questions to the Gemini app. The Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking update is part of a number of Gemini 2.0 AI rollouts, including its latest Gemini 2.0 Pro flagship model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gemini Flash costs developers 10 cents per million tokens for text, image and video inputs, while Flash-Lite, the more cost-effective version, costs 0.75 of a cent for the same. Tokens refer to each individual unit of data that the model processes.

The release mirrors a broader strategy for Google of investing heavily into AI agents as the AI arms race continues. The announcement comes as the search giant is expecting to invest $75 billion on expenditures like growing its monotonously named family of AI models this year. It’s a substantial increase from the $32.3 billion on capital expenditures it spent in 2023, with Google now racing to keep up with AI competitors like OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, and the Amazon-backed Anthropic.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking will be available in the model dropdown options on the desktop and mobile app, alongside another version of the model that can “interact with apps like YouTube, Search, and Google Maps,” according to Google.