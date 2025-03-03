Waiting For Ideas has come up with a turntable minus a visible tonearm

A turntable with just a play button and a volume knob… no visible tonearm. Does that sound impossible? Paris-based design studio Waiting For Ideas has unveiled its first turntable with a minimalist design. Though not available in India, PP-1 — short for Plug and Play — is made from a solid block of anodised aluminium. It comes with a hefty price tag — around $6,000.

PP-1 doesn’t have a conventional tonearm; the needle is set below the platter, protected by a cover that opens when a record is placed on the platter. So, if you want to listen to Side A, have Side B on top.

ADVERTISEMENT

ELP of Japan already sell turntables that swap needles and tonearms for laser pickups. The studio behind PP-1 worked with a company called Miniot that created a similarly minimal turntable lacking a visible tonearm.

Also, there’s no dial on the PP-1 because Miniot’s technology can detect if a record needs to be played at 33 or 45 RPM.

Power is delivered using a single 5V USB-C port and the PP-1 features one 3.5-millimeter audio jack for connecting it to either active or passive speakers that require an additional amplifier. In case you are looking for a complete sound system, the company also has a set of passive 85-decibel 80W speakers.