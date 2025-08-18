MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
The Telegraph Published 18.08.25, 12:00 PM
courtesy: playstation

Batman Arkham Series: These games are tonally different from GOTG, but are probably the best superhero games out there. There is really good beat-em-up combat, great progression and a well-written storyline, making it one of the best adaptations of the caped crusader.

Price: 1,349 for the collection on Steam, also available on Android, iOS, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Spider Man Miles Morales: Another recent Marvel game, with a fairly okay storyline and good combat to go along with it. It’s quite a short game but the webswinging is fun and it scratches the superhero-game itch. The combat is beat-em-up style, which makes it slightly similar to GOTG’s combat, but it does not have the tactics angle.

Price: 3,299 on Steam, also available on PS4, PS5

